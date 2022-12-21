▶️ The Great Outdoors: COCC’s Physiology Lab can test your conditioning

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

Are you physically ready for ski season, be it downhill, nordic or skate skiing? Have you trained for the rigors of the sport? If you’re not sure, the Physiology Lab at Central Oregon Community College is a place where anyone can test their conditioning before heading out on the slopes. Two elite athletes were training for upcoming endurance events when we visited COCC’s Physiology Lab. “Tucker (Thole) and I are getting ready for a mixed relay in ski mountaineering in Switzerland in March,” said Molly Zurn. “It will be one of six events that we do. We will each do an individual event and a team event. He will, he’s much stronger than me, put a rope on me and tow me which is something you can do in the team event. The team event takes about six hours. The relay will take 10 minutes each, so it’s quite a range of events that you have to train for.” RELATED: The Great Outdoors: Snowshoe with a Ranger tours RELATED: The Great Outdoors: Ice fishing in Klamath County

While running on a treadmill that tilts to replicate an uphill climb, test participants wear a mask with two one-way valves. One valve lets air in. The other valve is expired gases which is directed to a metabolic cart that has oxygen and CO2 sensors in it. “We are measuring somebody’s maximal aerobic capacity, essentially the most amount of oxygen they are able to intake and utilize during activity. We don’t utilize all the oxygen that we breathe in. We push a lot of it back out. We are seeing essentially how big someone’s aerobic engine is,” said J.T. Strang, COCC Physiology Lab Coordinator.



Zurn and Thole are preparing to compete in the International Ski Mountaineering Federation’s Masters World Championships in Europe. Ski mountaineering is backcountry skiing on steroids. Competitors race uphill on skis with skins for traction. They remove the skins and race downhill. Then they race up and down more hills going as fast as they can for as long as humanly possible. Thole is training to beat certain competitors he raced against last year in Italy. “I’m going to use the heart rate to get closer to them. So if there’s particular times in the race I can look at the heart rate, see how I’m feeling, see where they are ahead or hopefully behind. If I get ahead of them and I realize my heart rate is higher than it should be, I can slow down, let them catch up and be right there with them and then push later on so I don’t spend too much energy early and have them pass me at the end.”