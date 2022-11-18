Bend utility department warns of potential phone scams

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend Utility Department is reminding residents to be wary of scammers calling and claiming to be them.

The city sent an email saying it “will never request payment of your bill with prepaid cards or Western Union, nor offer refunds via gift cards.”

Anyone who receives a call that they think is suspicious is asked to call the Utility Billing office as soon as possible at 541-388-5515.

The warning comes just a couple of days after the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said someone had been contacting multiple people through a phone scam. The caller claims to be from the sheriff’s office and the caller ID shows the actually sheriff’s office main number. DCSO said at least one victim lost a large amount of money.

The sheriff’s office says they will never reach out to people by phone demanding money. The recommend people simply hang up.