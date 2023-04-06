Phil’s Trailhead Skills Area temporarily closed for maintenance

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The U.S. Forest service announced Thursday that the Phil’s Trailhead Skills area and pump track will temporarily close for maintenance activities on Monday.

The closure is expected to last a couple of weeks. The length of the closure is dependent on weather conditions, snow melt, and pace of work, the Forest Service said. The closure will be in place for public safety as heavy machinery will be in use.

The maintenance work will focus on improving elements to increase sustainability and provide enhanced opportunities for riders of all ages and abilities.

Central Oregon Trails Alliance will manage the project through a volunteer service agreement with the Forest Service.

