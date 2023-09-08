Phil’s Trailhead skills area and pump track closed for 2 weeks

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes National Forest says the Phil’s Trailhead skills area and pump track are being closed starting Friday due to maintenance. The closure is expected to last a couple of weeks.

The Phil’s Trailhead skills area and pump track will temporarily close to allow for maintenance activities.

The closure goes into effect today, and is expected to last for a couple of weeks. The closure will be in place for public safety as maintenance work will include the use of heavy machinery.

The Phil’s skills area receives high-volume use causing features to degrade over time. The maintenance work will include reconfiguring elements to increase sustainability and provide enhanced opportunities for riders of all ages and abilities.ce

Central Oregon Trails Alliance (COTA) will manage the project through a volunteer service agreement with the Forest Service.

For more information about trail closures and operations, please contact the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300.