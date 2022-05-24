▶️ 3 trail segments near Phil’s Trailhead closing to remove vegetation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Some popular bike trails new Phil’s Trailhead west of Bend will be closed on weekdays starting May 31 to remove excess vegetation through mowing and mastication work. The effort is to clear hazardous fuels by clearing underbrush for new ponderosa trees to grow and flourish.

The Deschutes National Forest said the closures will happen Monday through Friday on these segments:

Marvin’s Garden Trail from the intersection with KGB north to the intersection with Forest Service Road 4604-031

KGB Trail from the intersection with Marvin’s Garden Trail east to the National Forest boundary

COD Trail east from the intersection with Marvin’s Garden Trail to the junction with Cascades Lakes Highway

The closures will be in place until the work is completed, which is expected to take 2-3 weeks.

“Currently, the dense brush is outcompeting the young ponderosa seedlings,” said Jamie Ollie, Deschutes National Forest spokesperson. “So they’re not getting the nutrients and sunlight they need. Hopefully by eliminating some of that brush, it will give them a chance to succeed in growth.”

“Removing excess vegetation increases firefighters’ opportunities for success in stopping a wildfire should it start in this area. This work will help to create a forest that is more resilient to fire, insect infestations and disease,” the Forest Service said in a statement.

