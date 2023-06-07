Armed ‘man in crisis’ prompts Phil’s Trailhead closure, heavy police response

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A man who sheriff’s deputies said was “in crisis” led to an alert for the public to stay away from Phil’s Trailhead Wednesday afternoon.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said the man, 33, called 911. He provided enough details for deputies to get a general location.

Deputies were able to contact the man, who allegedly admitted to having a firearm. He allegedly threatened to harm himself and others.

Out of caution, the public was urged to stay away from Phil’s Trailhead and those in the area were asked to leave.

The man was eventually taken into custody without incident with the help of a negotiator. Nobody was hurt.

The man was taken to St. Charles for evaluation and given a citation for 1st degree disorderly conduct.