Phil’s Trailhead bike park opens with some new jumps to enjoy

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The long awaited bike park at Phil’s Trailhead is open.

The Central Oregon Trail Alliance just completed Phase 2 for the community to enjoy. According to the COTA website, it includes a skills area with rollers, single track lines, and features like wood skinnys and rocks.

COTA said the project was made possible by COTA memberships and donations plus contributions from New Sun Energy, Mt. Bachelor Play Forever and the Deschutes Trail Coalition.

