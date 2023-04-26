L.A. Philharmonic cellist, Ben Hong, leads free master class in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

High Desert Chamber music is offering a free Master Class led by Los Angeles Philharmonic cellist, Ben Hong. Hong is the Associate Principal Cellist of the Philharmonic and frequently presents clinics and masterclasses all over the country and abroad.

The event is a collaboration with the Cascade School of Music and the Oregon branch of the American String Teachers Association. Six students aged 13-21 have been selected to perform. Among the students selected is Kaleo Kronberg from Bend.

“We had a great variety of applicants this year to perform in this class, and showcasing exceptionally talented students from around Oregon is one of the highlights of our educational programs,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger.

The class and performance is taking place on Saturday, May 6, at 10 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Bend.