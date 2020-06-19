PG&E fined $4 million in deaths of 84 people in 2018 fire

Pacific Gas & Electric has been fined $4 million for the deaths of 84 people killed in a Northern California wildfire.

The utility admitted the blaze started because of its long-neglected electrical grid.

The sentencing comes as the nation’s largest utility prepares to end a bankruptcy proceeding triggered by the catastrophe.

The maximum penalty was a mere formality because PG&E had already worked it out in a plea agreement.

The deal resolves charges stemming from a November 2018 wildfire that wiped out the town of Paradise.

The judge said if a person and not a company had committed similar crimes they would have received 90 years in prison.