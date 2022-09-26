Pfizer seeks to expand omicron booster to 5- to 11-year-olds

Pfizer is asking the Food and Drug Administration to expand use of its updated COVID-19 booster shot to children ages 5 to 11.

Some 4.4 million Americans already have received one of the updated boosters since they rolled out earlier this month for anyone 12 and older.

Just like with Pfizer’s original vaccine, the elementary school-aged children would get a third of the dose of the updated booster.

The FDA is expected to decide soon.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech also announced Monday that they have begun a study of the updated booster in children younger than 5.