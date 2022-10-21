Pfizer: COVID vaccine will cost $110-$130 per dose

Pfizer will charge $110 to $130 for a dose of its COVID-19 vaccine once the U.S. government stops buying the shots. But the drugmaker says it expects many people will continue receiving doses for free.

Pfizer executives say the commercial pricing for adult doses could start early next year, depending on when the U.S. government phases out its program.

The drugmaker said it expects that people covered by private insurance or public programs like Medicare will pay nothing.

RELATED: Fall COVID-19 surge could happen in Oregon, health officials warn

RELATED: US clears updated COVID boosters for kids as young as 5

A spokesman said the company also has an income-based assistance program that helps those without coverage.

The Associated Press reports the vaccine brought in $36.78 billion in revenue last year for Pfizer and was the drugmaker’s top-selling product. Analysts predict that it will rack up another $32 billion this year, but also expect sales to fall rapidly after that.