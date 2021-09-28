Pfizer booster vaccination now available to Central Oregonians

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Those who are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot may now do so in Central Oregon.

Governor Kate Brown provided an update Tuesday morning on the current state of the coronavirus and the state’s plan for delivering booster shots.

“Everyone who is eligible for a booster will get one. For those who have received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, I ask for your patience as we wait for further data and guidance from the federal government,” said Governor Brown in a press conference. “For those who received the Pfizer vaccine but are not yet eligible for a booster, please know that you are still well protected from COVID-19. Boosters offer an extra layer of protection — and that is important for individuals at higher risk of exposure or illness — but you are still fully vaccinated with the two doses.”

The following groups of people who received the Pfizer vaccine should receive a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months after their second dose:

People 65 and older,

People living in a long-term care facility, and

People 50-64 with underlying medical conditions.

The fastest way to get a booster dose is to schedule an appointment at a pharmacy through vaccines.gov or by calling your primary health provider.

Limited quantities are also available at Deschutes County Health Services walk-in clinics.

“If you’re eligible for a Pfizer booster vaccination, the fastest way to get vaccinated is to visit vaccines.gov to schedule an appointment at a pharmacy or by calling your primary healthcare provider,” said Nahad Sadr-Azodi, Deschutes County Public Health Director. “As you await a booster dose, your current vaccination still provides strong protection against serious illness.”

People ages 18-64 who received the Pfizer vaccine may also receive a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months after their second dose if they:

Have underlying medical conditions, or/and

Are at higher risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to occupational or institutional setting.

Those receiving second or booster doses must bring their vaccination card to receive the next dose. Deschutes County residents who need a replacement vaccination card can request one by visiting deschutes.org/health/page/replacement-vaccination-cards.

For more information about booster doses, please visit deschutes.org/covid19vaccine.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared their recommendations for the first large group of Americans who are eligible for booster shots. The Western States Scientific Safety Workgroup followed with their recommendations, which align with the federal guidance, and which Oregon will be following. The Governor’s statement on the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup can be found here.