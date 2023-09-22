Petes Lake Fire 50% contained; some evacuation levels lowered

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Some Level 2 “Be Set” evacuations near the Petes Lake Fire were lowered to Level 1 “Be Ready” by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Friday. But some Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations remain in place.

The Petes Lake Fire fire was at 3,144 Acres Friday and was 50% contained. The fire, about five miles west of Elk Lake, started on Aug. 25 and lightning is believed to be the cause.

DCSO has lowered previous Level 2 evacuations for areas around Elk, Hosmer, Lava and Little Lave Lakes to Level 1. This includes areas east of Cascade Lakes Highway from Blue Lagoon north to Quinn Meadows.

Level 3 evacuations remain in place for all areas west of the Cascade Lakes Highway from the Lucky Lake Trailhead north to the Mirror Lake Trail. This includes the areas around Lucky Lake, Leech Lake, Doris Lake, Blow Lake and Mirror Lakes.

RELATED: BLM set to resume prescribed burns for fall, winter

RELATED: Trout Creek Fire north of Madras 1,550 acres, 25% contained