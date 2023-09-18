Petes Lake Fire grows to more than 3,000 acres

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Petes Lake Fire burning about five miles west of Elk Lake has grown to 3,009 acres as of Sunday night — an increase of some 2,650 acres since late last week.

The U.S. Forest Service said the fire has not crossed the crest of the Cascades. A Type 1 team will take command of the fire Monday.

The fire was ignited by lightning on August 25.

Fire closures remain in place. Click on the following link to access information about the closure: Deschutes National Forest – Alerts & Notices (usda.gov)

Level 3 (Go Now) Evacuation Notice is still in place for all areas west of the Cascade Lakes Highway from the Lucky Lake Trailhead north to the Mirror Lake Trail. This includes the areas around Lucky Lake, Leech Lake, Doris Lake, Blow Lake and Mirror Lakes. Evacuation notices and updates can be found at: www.deschutes.org/emergency.

Information from the U.S. Forest Service was included in this report.