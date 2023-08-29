Firefighters stage at sno-parks for Petes Lake Fire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bad weather and poor visibility were making it difficult to accurately map the Petes Lake Fire near Elk Lake, the U.S. Forest Service announced Tuesday.

The fire, which started Friday on the border of the Deschutes and Willamette National Forests, is officially estimated at 300 acres with zero percent containment. But that acreage could change once it can be properly mapped.

The fire is about five miles west of Elk Lake.

The fire is under a local Type 3 incident management team. Northwest Team 10, a Type 2 incident management team will assume command Wednesday.

RELATED: Petes Lake Fire impacting Cascade lake resorts on the eve of Labor Day

RELATED: Be prepared: What you need to know for sudden air quality changes

The Forest Service says firefighters will plan and implement work Tuesday on a shaded fuel break from Lava Lake north to Devils Lake along the west side of the Cascade Lakes Highway. That’s where firefighters thin the trees to reduce fire intensity while also maintaining shade to slow ground fire. Several were put in place along the Cascade Lakes Highway after last year’s Cedar Creek Fire.

Wanoga and Kapka Sno-Parks are closed while fire staff and resources stage there. The public is asked to respect the site closures.

Evacuation orders issued Sunday by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office remain in place.

A Level 3 (Go Now) Evacuation notice is issued for all areas west of the Cascade Lakes Hwy from the Lucky Lake Trailhead north to the Mirror Lake Trail. This includes the areas around Lucky Lake, Leech Lake, Doris Lake, Blow Lake and Mirror Lakes. Level 3: Means “GO” evacuate now. Leave immediately! Danger to your area is current or imminent, and you should evacuation immediately.

A Level 1 (Be Ready) Pre-Evacuation notice is issued for areas around Elk, Hosmer, Lava and Little Lave Lakes. This includes areas east of Cascade Lakes Hwy from Blue Lagoon north to Quinn Meadows. Level 1: Means “Be Ready“ for potential evacuation. Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area, monitor emergency services websites and local media outlets for information. Fire staff may be seen in this area assessing structures. This preparation allows fire crews to have a plan in place should the fire get close to the Cascade Lakes Highway.