Petes Lake Fire: Some evacuation notices dropped

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has updated evacuation notices for the Petes Lake Fire, which has been burning for a week in the Deschutes and Willamette National Forests.

The lightning-sparked fire is an estimated 318 acres with zero percent containment, burning about five miles west of Elk Lake. Rain and cooler temperatures for the weekend could assist firefighters.

DCSO issued the following evacuation updates Friday.

The Level 1 (Be Ready) Evacuation notices for the area around Elk and Lava Lakes has been dropped. There are currently no Level 1 or Level 2 (Be Set) Evacuation notices in place around the Petes Lake Fire.

The Level 3 (Go Now) Evacuation notice is still in place for the following areas: All areas west of the Cascade Lakes Hwy from the Lucky Lake Trailhead north to the Mirror Lake Trail. This includes the areas around Lucky Lake, Leech Lake, Doris Lake, Blow Lake and Mirror Lakes.

Level 3: Means “GO” evacuate now. Leave immediately! Danger to your area is current or imminent, and you should evacuation immediately. If you choose to ignore this advisement, you must understand that emergency services may not be available to assist you further. DO NOT delay leaving to gather any belongings or make efforts to protect your home. This will be the last notice you receive.

Both Elk Lake and Lava Lake Resorts and campgrounds are open. There is fire traffic in the area between Devil’s Lake and Lucky Lake Trailhead, which may result in travel delays.

If you are traveling to Lava Lake, please consider using FS 40 from the Sunriver Area to Cascade Lakes Hwy and then travel north to Lava Lake.

If you are traveling to Elk Lake, please use Century Drive to Cascade Lakes Hwy past Mt. Bachelor.

The Pacific Crest Trail Association also issued suggestions for detouring around the fire on the PCT. Those details and a map can be found at this link.