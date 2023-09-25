All Petes Lake Fire evacuations lifted

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

All evacuations for the Petes Lake Fire were dropped Monday morning, which has been burning for one month near Elk Lake.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office cited cooler weather, recent precipitation and decreased fire activity.

DCSO said much of the area west of the Cascade Lakes Highway south of Mirror Lake Trail and north of the Six Lakes Trail is still under a Forest Closure issued by the Deschutes and Willamette National Forests.

The fire remained at 3,144 acres and 50% contained Monday. The fire started Aug. 25 and is believed to have been caused by lightning.

Fire managers said cool and moist weather over the next 24 hours, with wetting to heavy precipitation, will dampen fire behavior to creeping and smoldering. No fire growth expected.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Wildfire smoke reversing Oregon’s gains against air pollution, study finds

RELATED: Redmond Fire & Rescue asking voters to approve new levy in November