Petes Lake Fire closures lifted in Deschutes National Forest

The Deschutes National Forest announced Wednesday it was lifting the closures for the Petes Lake Fire as colder, wetter weather is expected to limit the fire from spreading.
The fire, which was started by lightning on Aug. 25, is now at 3,254 acres. Fifty percent of measures meant to suppress the fire such as shaded fuel breaks, roadside mastication and brushing have been completed.
The Forest Service said the closures, issued on Sept. 19. It encompassed all Deschutes National Forest managed lands including:
- Horse Lake Trail
- Island Meadow Trail
- Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail – Irish Mountain
- Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail – Maiden Peak
- Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail – Three Sister
- Senoj Lake Trail #14.1
- Six Lakes Trail
- Six Lakes Trailhead
- Snowshoe Lakes Trail
- Winopee Lake Trail
- Winopee Tie Trail
- Winopee Trailhead
- Elk Lake Trailhead
All of these areas, including the Wanoga Sno-Park are now open to the public.
A portion of the Pacific Crest Trail was burned over by the Petes Lake Fire. The Forest Service is reminding the public to use caution through fire-impacted areas.
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office this week lifted all evacuation orders for the Petes Lake Fire.