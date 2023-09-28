Petes Lake Fire closures lifted in Deschutes National Forest

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes National Forest announced Wednesday it was lifting the closures for the Petes Lake Fire as colder, wetter weather is expected to limit the fire from spreading.

The fire, which was started by lightning on Aug. 25, is now at 3,254 acres. Fifty percent of measures meant to suppress the fire such as shaded fuel breaks, roadside mastication and brushing have been completed.

The Forest Service said the closures, issued on Sept. 19. It encompassed all Deschutes National Forest managed lands including:

Horse Lake Trail

Island Meadow Trail

Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail – Irish Mountain

Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail – Maiden Peak

Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail – Three Sister

Senoj Lake Trail #14.1

Six Lakes Trail

Six Lakes Trailhead

Snowshoe Lakes Trail

Winopee Lake Trail

Winopee Tie Trail

Winopee Trailhead

Elk Lake Trailhead

All of these areas, including the Wanoga Sno-Park are now open to the public.

A portion of the Pacific Crest Trail was burned over by the Petes Lake Fire. The Forest Service is reminding the public to use caution through fire-impacted areas.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office this week lifted all evacuation orders for the Petes Lake Fire.