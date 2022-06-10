by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Petersen Rock Garden and Museum, which has stood since 1936 between Bend and Redmond, is up for sale.

The Central Oregon roadside attraction is being listed for $825,000. For a 12.36-acre property in this market, that’s a steal.

“As you meander through the amazing rock vignettes, grotto, stone paths, bridges, fountain, and even the stone statue of liberty, you will find the original museum, vintage diner, and of course peacocks,” the listing states.

Yes. The buyer gets the peacocks.

The property includes:

7.96 acres of irrigation

The Rock Garden attraction

Two homes homes

An Ice house

A cinder parking lot

“On the National Historic registry, this unique, enduring attraction has been visited by thousands of people from all over the world. Now it is looking for a new owner to bring it back to life for the world to enjoy again!” the listing states.

The attraction has been consistently welcoming visitors for the past year after six years of back-and-forth closures due to insurance troubles and the pandemic.

Petersen Rock Garden is located at 7930 SW 77th Street in Redmond.