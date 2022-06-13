by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

Petersen Rock Garden, the unique roadside attraction between Bend and Redmond, is for sale. The entire property — castles, moats, fountains, bridges, even a miniature Statue of Liberty — are included.

The asking price of $825,000 is for 12 acres of land, beautiful rock gardens and seven acres of water rights.

But, there’s a catch or two.

“The Deschutes County Planning Committee is who you are going to have to run any plans through,” said Kaisha Brannon, a broker with Coldwell Banker Sun Country Realty based in Prineville. “Because of the historical tag that’s attached to the property, there is no adding on, no tearing down that can take place without their approval.”

The two existing homes and outbuildings on the property are dated and in need of repairs.

The incredibly detailed rock gardens, built by hand over a period of 30 years by Danish immigrant Rasmus Petersen, are also in need of some TLC.

“Everything that’s on the property will remain — the museum, the home, all the structures. The peacocks. Maybe some of the kitties. It really is everything you see is what’s going to be included,” Brannon said.

A couple of other details about the opportunity to own a property listed on the National Register of Historic Places:

This is a cash-only deal.

There is a serious offer now on the table.

It could close as soon as this week.

