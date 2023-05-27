▶️ Dozens visit Petersen Rock Garden for Memorial Day weekend opening

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An old Central Oregon roadside attraction reopens just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

The Petersen Rock Garden opened, after being closed for months as new ownership took over.

The garden brought dozens of locals and visitors out to enjoy the rock structures and its peacocks.

So far, the new owners say they’ve received tons of support from the community.

“A lot of people are wanting, are showing up and asking how they can get involved,” says Marci Wayman. “You know, whether it’s cleaning supplies or riding lawn mower, folks who do roofing, who know how to renovate old houses, restore the actual rock sculptures, it’s amazing the enthusiasm.”

Wayman adds those who want to contribute to the garden can show up on Sundays from 12 to 3 p.m. and help out.

You can check out the Petersen Rock Garden on weekends from 10 to 6 for the time being.