Petco Love to donate $10,000 to local animal shelters

Petco Love will give a $10,000 grant to Central Oregon Animal Friends in a special ceremony later this month.

Petco Love’s President Susanne Kogut said the grant was a part of a larger investment nationwide.

“Our investment in C.O. Animal Friends is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” she said. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

The receiving organization, which manages Three Rivers Humane Society in Madras and Home at Last Humane Society in The Dalles, will receive the money during a celebration on Thursday, June 21 at 3:30 p.m. at the Redmond Petco.

“We are so thankful for the support of Petco Love,” said Steve Drynan, executive director of Central Oregon Animal Friends. “This grant gives us the opportunity to expand our engagement with underserved populations in our region. We can now do more to ensure that vulnerable community members such as domestic violence survivors and animals such as senior dogs, benefit from the love between pets and their people.”

Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts since its founding in 1999.

