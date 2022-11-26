▶️ Humane Society’s ‘Black Furday’ adoption special continues Saturday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

For shoppers, Black Friday usually means searching for deals on the perfect gifts. But for some, it means deals on the perfect pet.

The Humane Society of Central Oregon opened their doors for Black Furday.

The Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving, HSCO is knocking 75% off the adoption fee for featured animals.

“I’ve been to Fred Meyer looking for dishes and I bought a TV at Costco. Now I’m getting a cat!” said one of the adopters. “I just think she’s really sweet and she’s cute. And she came right to me.”

All adoptions includes the full adoption care package of spay or neuter, first vaccination, microchip ID, free health exam at a local veterinarian, collar, leash or carrying box, ID tag, free food and more.

“There are so many animals that arrive here, no fault of their own. And these guys are just wonderful animals that deserve to be in a home for the holidays and beyond,” said Lynne Ouchida with HCSO.

Ten animals found new forever homes Friday. HSCO was really excited to see three guinea pigs who had been there for more than two months get adopted.

The Black Furday event continues Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

HCSO is regularly open Tuesday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. – noon and 1:00-5:30 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The shelter is located just south of Reed Market Road on 27th Street in Bend. For more information call 541-382-3537 or view animals at hsco.org.