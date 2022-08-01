Campground evacuated for Fly Creek Fire near Lake Billy Chinook

The following is from the Deschutes National Forest Sunday night:
Evacuations are now in effect for Perry South Campground on the Sisters Ranger District. This is due to emerging Incident #487, the Fly Creek Fire, burning near Balancing Rocks on Lake Billy Chinook. We will share more info as we have it.
The Fly Creek Fire is burning north of the Three Rivers Subdivision along the Metolious arm of Lake Billy Chinook. Estimated 25-30 acres burning in grass, brush and juniper.
From Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Sunday at 9:30 p.m.:
Level 3 “GO NOW” fire evacuation notice was issued for the Perry South and Monty Campgrounds. A 30+ acre fire started in the area.
Level 2 “get SET” fire evacuation notice was issued for the Three Rivers area due to the same fire.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Perry South and Monty to deliver the evacuation notice and assist campers in leaving the area. An emergency alert was also sent but deputies responded due to lack of reliable cell service in the that area.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the quick response by USFS, Lake Chinook Fire and Rescue, and all other agencies involved for quick actions on this and several other fires being fought in the area.