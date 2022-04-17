Perfect spring weather greets Boston Marathon’s April return

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Marathon is back in the spring, where it belongs.

Six months after the only fall race in the event’s 125-year history, the world’s most prestigious marathon returns to its traditional Patriots’ Day slot in the calendar.

More than 28,000 runners have signed up for Monday’s 26.2-mile slog.

Among them are 11 former champions and what could be the fastest field ever.

The forecast calls for temperatures in the 50s with no rain, and only the possibility of a slight headwind late in the afternoon for the stragglers.