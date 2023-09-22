▶️ Fiery 17-vehicle crash on Oregon’s I-84; one person airlifted

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

One person was airlifted to the hospital Thursday after a 17-vehicle crash on Oregon’s Interstate 84. The crash included three vehicles that were completely destroyed by fire.

Oregon State Police said it happened around 12:35 p.m. about 14 miles east of Pendleton.

OSP said two commercial vehicles and a passenger car were destroyed by fire.

One person was life flighted to Kadlec Hospital in Richland, Washington. Several other people had minor injuries.

I-84 was closed for about eight hours for the cleanup.

A preliminary investigation determined speed and limited visibility due to fog were factors. OSP is reminding drivers to slow down when there is poor visibility or any time road conditions are not optimal.

