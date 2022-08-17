1 shot at Oregon casino in gunfight between man, police

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Tribal officials say one person was shot as an armed man and police exchanged gunfire at an eastern Oregon casino.

The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation said on Twitter Wednesday that police intercepted a man with a gun at the door of Wildhorse Casino and Resort in the small northeastern Oregon city of Pendleton.

A bystander was struck by gunfire during the shootout. The bystander’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

Officials say the suspect was taken into custody and the site was secure. No further information was immediately available.