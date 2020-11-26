Pedestrian struck and killed near Redmond

A pedestrian was hit and killed Wednesday afternoon near Redmond, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said the accident happened around 2:10 p.m. in the Tetherow Crossing subdivision north of Redmond.

Deputies and the Redmond Fire Department responded, but the Redmond woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a Redmond woman, remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, Janes said.

No other information has been released, as the investigation continues.