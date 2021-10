by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond Police are investigating a pedestrian hit-and-run early Tuesday that sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Capt. Devin Lewis said police do not yet have a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

He said the incident happened around 3:45 a.m. at SW Obsidian Avenue and SW 25th Street.

Police were dispatched to a report of a woman lying in the road.

Lewis asks anyone who might have seen the crash to call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.