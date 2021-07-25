Pearl Harbor survivor turns 100; community turns out to celebrate

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A lot has happened in the last 100 years, and Dick Higgins has lived through it all.

He’s a local navy veteran that survived the Pearl Harbor Attack in 1941. He also beat COIVD-19 at 99-years-old.

For his birthday, he was celebrated by family, friends, and complete strangers wishing him a happy 100 years. Higgins, or “gramps,” was surprised by a drive-by parade that rolled through Northwest Crossing in Bend.

The patriotic procession was full of smiles and salutes from people of all ages.

Central Oregon Daily’s Samantha O’Connor and Steve Kaufmann were there to capture the moment.