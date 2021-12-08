▶️ Pearl Harbor, 80 years later: Dick Higgins makes final trip to honor, remember

by Samantha O'Connor

Eighty years ago Tuesday, the Japanese bombed an American Naval base in a surprise attack in Honolulu.

More than 2,300 service members were killed and 1,100 wounded.

Those who died – and those who survived – were remembered and honored during a ceremony at Pearl Harbor Tuesday.

Dick Higgins of Bend was in the barracks on Ford Island when the first wave of bombs hit.

We were honored to return to the island with Dick and his family, in what likely will be the 100-year-old’s last trip here to honor the men and women he served with.