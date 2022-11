by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County commissioners have approved the rezoning of approximately 710 acres west of Terrebonne from exclusive farm use to residential use.

The 2-1 vote opens up the property to be developed, including plans for a residential community named The Peaks 360.

There were concerns from those who opposed the rezoning about increased traffic and water use. Central Oregon Daily News has recently covered their concerns.

