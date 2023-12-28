▶️ Jolly therapy llamas greet passengers at Portland International Airport

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Passengers at Portland International Airport received a festive welcome this month with therapy llamas Beni and Crown Prince greeting those traveling for the holidays.

The jolly llama duo was first seen parading around the airport on December 15 in an effort to spread holiday cheer.

Non-profit Rojo the Llama, named after “Portland area’s most famous therapy animal,” regularly organizes events to lift the spirits of locals in Portland and Vancouver.

“We llove how much this city welcomes uniqueness and the best parts of what makes Portland weird and llamazing,” the non-profit wrote.

Footage filmed by @RojoTheLlama shows Beni and Crown Prince walking around the airport and receiving hugs and treats from cheerful travelers.