PD: Stabbing suspect believed victim was going to snitch about previous crime

A Bend man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly stabbed another man he believed was going to talk to police about a criminal case against the suspect.

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ron Brown said the incident started around midnight when deputies and Bend Police officers were dispatched to a stabbing on China Hat Road near Sunset View Drive.

A woman called 911 saying her friend was stabbed in the neck and head by another man.

Paramedics and law enforcement met the victim at the Walmart parking lot and the man was taken to St. Charles in Bend with serious injuries.

Detectives were called in to investigate and learned the suspect, 33-year-old Anthony Reyes knew the victim and believed the victim was a witness in another criminal case involving Reyes.

Reyes met up with the victim and the woman on China Hat Road with the purpose of assaulting the male, because Reyes believed the male gave information about him in the other criminal case, Brown said.

When Reyes arrived, he and the victim got into a fight where the victim was eventually stabbed.

Reyes was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with a witness.