PD: La Pine men arrested after assaulting, pulling gun on Bend man

Two La Pine men were arrested Saturday for assaulting and pointing a gun at another man after an argument in downtown Bend, police said.

Bend Police say the incident started around 6:49 Saturday night when they responded to a report of a weapons offense in the area of NW Wall Street and NW Franklin Avenue.

The original caller told dispatch that it appeared to be some type of road rage incident involving a truck and a bicyclist.

The caller also said the occupants of the truck displayed a handgun and left the scene.

The license plate and description of the truck were provided as the truck fled the area.

Officers contacted the victim, 29-year-old Andrew Heller of Bend, who had visible physical injuries and remained at the scene.

Officers were also able to contact numerous witnesses who provided their recollection of what occurred.

Police said the incident started when the passenger of the truck, 37-year-old Darrell Goddard, yelled out a derogatory statement to Heller while Heller was participating in a demonstration at the corner of NW Wall Street at NW Greenwood Avenue.

Heller then rode his bicycle to follow the truck where he caught up to them at NW Wall Street and NW Franklin Avenue.

Heller had an exchange of words with Goddard, who in return, opened his passenger door into Heller, causing him to fall off his bicycle and into another vehicle, causing minor damage to that vehicle, police said.

Once Heller was on the ground, Goddard continued to assault him when the driver of the truck, 50-year-old Robert Thompson, got out of the truck, approached Heller, and pointed a handgun at him, according to police.

Heller remained still and Thompson and Goddard both got back into the truck and left the scene.

While officers were at the scene with Heller, additional officers were able to locate the truck a little over a mile away from where the incident took place.

Officers were able to detain the two occupants, Thompson and Goddard, without incident.

In the course of their investigation, officers determined that Thompson and Goddard were involved and seized two loaded handguns from the truck.

Thompson and Goddard were both arrested for various charges.

Goddard was issued a citation in lieu of custody for fourth-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal mischief.

Thompson was issued a citation in lieu of custody for menacing, reckless endangering, second-degree disorderly conduct and carrying a concealed weapon.