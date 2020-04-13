PD: Homeless man arrested after threatening joggers, assaulting K-9

A transient man challenged a jogger to a fight Saturday evening then assaulted a police K-9 and tried to assault officers during the arrest, according to Bend Police.

Cpl. Kyle Voll said the incident started around 5 p.m. Saturday when someone called 911 to report a drunk man acting aggressively in the area of Brentwood Avenue and Brosterhous Road. Additional callers to 911 said the man appeared to be armed with a Taser and was challenging people as they drove by. Witnesses said cars had to swerve to avoid hitting him, Voll said.

The suspect was later identified as 26-year-old Jonathan Emanuel Magana Solis.

When officers arrived, they saw Magna Solis appear to challenge a jogger to a fight. Voll said the jogger just happened to be running in the area at the time and was unaware of the events leading to the police response.

Officers then saw the jogger running away and officers made an initial attempt to contact Magana Solis.

Voll said the suspect ran from the area and appeared to be chasing after the jogger.

An officer found Magana Solis about a block away and gave orders for him to stop. Magana Solis initially complied, but moments later charged at one of the two original officers, Voll said.

Police K-9 Rony was deployed to prevent Magana Solis from assaulting that officer.

Magana Solis continued towards that officer while the K-9 was engaged with Magana Solis. Another officer was able to take Magana Solis to the ground, preventing his advance towards the original officer, Voll said.

Once on the ground Magana Solis choked, kicked, and punched the Police K-9, Voll said.

Magana Solis tried to hit the Police -K9 with a large lava rock. The original officer was able to knock the rock out of Magana Solis’ hand before he affected the blow, Voll said.

Tasers were deployed multiple times on Magana Solis in addition to the K-9 deployment. Additional officers from Bend PD and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area and were ultimately able to take Magana Solis into custody.

Once in handcuffs Magana Solis made additional attempts to assault officers and a WRAP restraint was applied.

Officers searched Magana Solis and the surrounding area but did not find a Taser as reported by an initial caller.

The police K-9 in this call appeared to be uninjured.

Paramedics arrived and took Magana Solis to St. Charles in Bend for a possible drug overdose and for injuries he sustained while fighting with the K9.

Magana Solis was cited and released at the hospital. He was charged with two counts of menacing, interfering with a law enforcement animal, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

If you have any additional information, please contact the Bend Police Department at 541-693-6911.