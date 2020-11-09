PD: Bend man arrested in road rage incident after pointing airsoft gun at victim

A Bend man was arrested Sunday night on menacing charges after pointing a handgun at another man driving a street sweeper, according to police.

The handgun was later found to be a black metal airsoft gun that appeared very similar to a 1911-style handgun.

Lt. Juli McConkey said the incident started around 9:40 p.m. Sunday night when officers were dispatched to a road rage incident at Newport Ave. Market.

The victim, a 33-year-old man driving a street sweeper, told police he was following a slow-moving vehicle on NW Newport Avenue near 9th street when the driver slammed on its brakes.

The driver of the vehicle turned onto a side street as the street sweeper continued on his way to the parking lot of Newport Market.

A short time later, the same vehicle that was in front of the street sweeper, arrived at the parking lot. The driver, identified as 30-year-old Jonathon Carl Paul, started yelling at the victim and the victim yelled back while remaining in their vehicles.

McConkey said Paul then pointed the handgun at the victim before leaving the parking lot.

Bend officers found the suspect’s vehicle in the parking lot of the Aspen Court Apartments and saw the gun inside.

Paul was found in the parking lot and he was taken into custody without incident.

He was issued a citation for menacing, McConkey said.