▶️ Pavilion roller skating season opens Tuesday; Theme nights planned

The ice skates are hung up for the season. Time to break out the wheels.

Roller season begins Tuesday at the Pavilion in Bend.

For the next six months, there is open skating, Friday roller night dances, classes and theme nights.

“Friday night roller dance this year will have themes on it. So the first Friday of every month is Glow Night. We’ll have Glow Sticks for sale. We’ll play pop music, all the fun stuff. The second Saturday of every month will be 80s night, so we’ll play 80s music. We encourage themed dressing — dress up in your 80s gear. The third Friday will be disco night. Again music. Wear your costumes. And then the last Friday of every month will be queer night,” said Clare Gordon, Pavilion Facility Supervisor.

Tickets are $5 for kids up to 18. It’s $7 for adults and $6 for seniors over 60.

