Road to Paulina Peak in Newberry Caldera open for summer season

Paulina Peak
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Tuesday, June 20th 2023

Deschutes National Forest has announced that the road to Paulina Peak in the Newberry Caldera is now open for the season.

The road officially opened Tuesday morning.

