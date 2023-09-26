Final day to drive to Paulina Peak is Oct. 15

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The final day of the season for driving access to the top of Paulina Peak will be October 15, the Deschutes National Forest announced Tuesday.

Up until then, drivers are urged to be prepared for winter driving conditions. The Forest Service shared a couple photos showing snow up at the overlook.

