Snowboarder killed in avalanche at Paulina Peak

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A snowboarder was killed Wednesday in an avalanche at Paulina Peak.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said three snowboarders approached the peak on snowmobiles and that one of the snowboarders triggered the avalanche.

DCSO confirmed Wednesday evening that one snowboarder, identified only as a male, had died.

Sgt. Jason Wall said recovery efforts were ongoing and that no further information on the victim would be released until next of kin was notified.

The summit of Paulina Peak is 7,984 feet. It’s the highest point on the Newberry Volcano.

