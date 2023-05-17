Paulina Lake Road open for season; Cascade Lakes Highway opening soon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Paulina Lake Road is back open for the season and the Cascade Lakes Highway is not far behind.

Deschutes County announced Paulina Lake Road opened at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The Cascade Lakes Highway will open Tuesday, May 23, at 8:00 a.m.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Cascade Lakes Highway set for pre-Memorial Day opening

Deschutes County says drivers should watch out for spots of ice and significant snow on the side of the road in the higher elevations. Because of that snow, access to side roads and amenities may be restricted.

Central Oregon Daily News was out with road crews last week as they were working to clear the massive amount of snow on the Cascade Lakes Highway.