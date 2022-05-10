Patriot Guard Riders leave Redmond to join Fallen Heroes Cart journey

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A group of Patriot Guard Riders of Central Oregon set off from Redmond this morning on their motorcycles, on a mission to ride for those who can’t.

They are headed to Seattle to join up with the Fallen Heroes Cart, which is a luggage cart renovated by Alaska Airlines Mechanics and Baggage Handlers for the purpose of transporting fallen soldiers from planes to hearses.

“Everybody in the community needs to understand that our heroes and our veterans all have different stories,” said rider Cliff Brumels. “This for us to be able to take care of the fallen heroes that have not returned from home yet, that’s the purpose of this cart.”

Once the riders reach Seattle, they will join up with a group of more than 100 other riders to escort the cart down to Ontario, California.

From there, it will be escorted to Kansas City, Missouri where it will serve its intended purpose at an airport.

Brumels said there are 33 fallen heroes from Oregon that have not returned home.

“I have those heroes in a binder that I carry in the back of my bike all the way across the country,” he said.

Riders include both veterans and representatives from the POW MIA foundation.