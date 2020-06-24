Patagonia latest brand to join Facebook July ad boycott

(AP) The outdoor gear company Patagonia is the latest company to announce an advertising boycott of Facebook and its Instagram app for the month of July — or longer — saying the social media giant has failed to take steps to stop the spread on its platform of “hateful lies and dangerous propaganda.”

Patagonia joins The North Face, Eddie Bauer, Ben & Jerry’s and the outdoor gear company REI, which have announced similar boycotts in recent days.

It is not clear how much the boycotts will affect Facebook’s advertising revenue, which was nearly $70 billion in 2019, making up nearly all of its total revenue for the year.

Patagonia, which is based in Ventura, California, spent nearly $1 million on ads about social issues or politics between May 2018 and June 2020, according to Facebook’s ad library.

The ads got the “social issues” moniker because they were about environmental issues.

“We deeply respect any brand’s decision, and remain focused on the important work of removing hate speech and providing critical voting information,” said Carolyn Everson, vice president of Facebook’s global business group, in a statement.