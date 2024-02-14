▶️ Sparrow Bakery prepares risqué-shaped treats for Valentine’s Day

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

If you’re looking for some tasty treats for your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day, sparrow bakery in Northwest Crossing might have just the gift.

Tuesday, the bakers were putting the finishing touches on some special goodies. Every year the bakery crafts dough into risqué shapes.

Customers can choose from a baker’s dozen of different style pastries that resemble various body parts, along with cookies featuring naughty sayings.

“This is our Super Bowl,” Baker Kylie Baugus said.

It’s a project the staff looks forward to every year.

“It’s been weeks of planning and preparing. if you look at our like little spreadsheet for this day and getting ready for it looks like a playbook for the Super Bowl, it’s really impressive,” Baker Sarah Sudfeld said.

If those “creative” shapes aren’t your fancy, they have some G-rated specials that are colorful in their own right.

The pastries are available starting at 8:00 a.m. until they sell out.