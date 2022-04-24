Party goers throw bottles, cans at police near University of Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Police say officers had glass bottles and canned food thrown at them when they attempted to break up a party that drew as many as 1,000 people to a neighborhood near the University of Oregon.

Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner said the weekend party included underage drinkers, college-age individuals and their parents.

Skinner called the party an embarrassment for those involved and said the attempted assault on officers was inexcusable.

The party occurred as the University of Oregon was hosting “Duck Day,” a fan festival named after the school’s mascot that includes an intra-squad football game and other events.