Program to prevent hospice, home health nurse burnout gets financial boost

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A program meant to prevent burnout for hospice and home health nurses in Central Oregon is getting a boost.

Partners in Care has been granted $50,000 from the Oregon Center for Nursing. The money will be used to develop a Care for Caregivers Program To support those health care workers in uniquely challenging positions.

“This is a unique way to get our teams together and really remind them about their own wellness. We just really think if they focus on wellness themselves, that they’re going to be better caregivers out there,” said Jodi Bigness, Partners in Care Hospice Nursing Supervisor,

The new program includes workshops and a stipend for home health nurses all across the High Desert.

