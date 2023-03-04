Part of Cooley Rd off Highway 20 to stay closed for 2 more months

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The west leg of Cooley Road between NW Brownrigg Lane and Highway 20 will remain closed until May 1.

The section is closed for construction of a new roundabout as part Bend North Corridor Project. That project is adding two roundabouts on Highway 20 at Cooley and Robal Lane, and will move part of Highway 97 to the east between Cooley and Empire Avenue.

The project includes improved intersections, new ramp connections and pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

