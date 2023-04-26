Parole denied for man convicted of murdering Bend nurse

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Jeffrey Spoonire, who is serving a life sentence for the 1982 murder of Mary Ann Thomas was denied parole on April 19.

Thomas was a 29-year-old registered nurse at St. Charles Hospital in Bend. She was out for a jog when Spoonire, a 22-year-old at the time, shot her in the head. He later explained that he was curious to see what a 0.22 caliber rifle round would do to a person.

Thomas was found by her husband and transported to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

RELATED: Justin Link, convicted in ‘Redmond 5’ killing of Barbara Thomas, granted parole

Spoonire pleaded guilty to the murder of Thomas and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Evaluation for potential parole began in September of 2022. The Oregon Parole Board ultimately denied his release into the community.

Spoonire is not eligible for parole again until 2027.