Parkinson’s disease education and resource fair to be held at COCC

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Parkinson’s Resources of Oregon (PRO) will host Reconnect, a Parkinson’s disease (PD) education and resource fair at Central Oregon Community College.

Reconnect will feature local exhibitors showcasing services to support the Central Oregon PD community.

The event will take place on May 7, 2022.

Attendees will benefit with take home information on treatment modalities to help manage the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

Registrants will have the option to attend a lecture presented by Dr. Amy Briley of Destination Rehab who will share a new effort scale to help people with Parkinson’s monitor their exercise activities.

Additionally, guests will participate in a Q&A session with local Neurologist, Dr. Craigan Griffin of Pacific Crest Neurology.

These learning opportunities will be offered in person.

Event information: